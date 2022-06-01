e4’s Kevin Halkerd: Popia compliance should not be a checkbox exercise

While we are all acutely aware of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), are we considering the most appropriate approach to safeguarding our organisations against the risks and inevitable consequences?

TechCentral spoke to Kevin Halkerd, information security officer at e4 Group, for his insights into what the Popia road map looks like for organisations.

The podcast interview touches on collective review, minimum compliance measures, impact assessments and evidence-based audits – not to mention the fact that we cannot abdicate the responsibility of compliance to third parties.

Halkerd’s experiences and insights into the mood of the Information Regulator are a stark reminder that consequences are going to be forthcoming for those who aren’t compliant.

Halkerd is a certified practitioner of information security with an extensive background in offshore privacy regulations, compliance and information security. He is passionate about privacy regulatory affairs and sees the implementation of privacy frameworks as being beneficial to everyone.

Don’t miss this fascinating discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

Also, if you’re a computer enthusiast, don’t miss our newest podcast, Everything PC.

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media