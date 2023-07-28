Ekurhuleni promises Eskom it will behave

Eskom has handed load shedding operations back to the City of Ekurhuleni after the metro, which is located on Gauteng’s East Rand, committed to abide by a code of practice.

The metro assured Eskom it has put controls in place to address the challenges that prevented it from following the prescription that requires distributor licence-holders to reduce load during the declaration of a system emergency.

The power utility said on Wednesday that it had taken over the implementation of load shedding in Ekurhuleni following the municipality’s noncompliance for not cutting power when required of it.

Monitor Ekurhuleni

Eskom will continue to monitor Ekurhuleni and other municipalities to ensure that they implement load shedding, the state-owned utility said.

It said it will take over the management of rotational power cuts in any municipality that fails to comply, for whatever reason, as it is obliged to take necessary precautions to protect the integrity and stability of the grid. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media