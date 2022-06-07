Elevated risk of load shedding in coming weeks

Eskom has warned that there is an elevated risk of load shedding in the “coming weeks” as a shortage of generation capacity persists.

Rolling power cuts could return as early as Tuesday’s evening peak, the state-owned utility warned in a statement, adding that the system is “constrained”. Any further plant breakdowns will likely lead to load shedding being implemented at short notice.

“The power system will be very constrained this evening. Should there be any significant breakdowns, load shedding may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peak of 5pm to 10pm,” Eskom said.

The utility had 2.2GW on planned maintenance on Tuesday afternoon, with almost 16GW unavailable due to plant breakdowns. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media