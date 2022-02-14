Ericsson is latest tech company to move to Waterfall hub

Ericsson South Africa, the local arm of the Swedish telecommunications giant, is the latest company to move to Johannesburg’s fast-growing Waterfall development, near Midrand, as the area increasingly attracts growing interest from technology firms.

Previously located further south in Woodmead, Ericsson has decided to relocate to Waterfall to become part of the growing tech hub that already hosts companies such as Datatec’s Westcon-Comstor and will soon host a giant new data centre campus to be built by US-based Vantage Data Centers.

The office park will incorporate sustainable elements such as a modern water irrigation system, variable refrigerant volume condensers, pedestrian walkways and shaded, canted roofs.

“Following the two years of uncertainty brought on by the Covid pandemic, it was important to us to carefully make the transition back to more of an in-office model, while not losing the efficiencies and flexibility we’ve all become accustomed to with remote working,” said Nicolas Blixell, a vice president at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, in a statement.

Last October, Vantage Data Centers announced a plan to spend US$1-billion building what it claimed would be the largest data centre campus in Africa at Waterfall. The 80MW facility would be built in three phases – the first would have 16MW of IT load, followed by 32MW each in phases 2 and 3, it said. Construction has already started near the Allandale offramp. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media