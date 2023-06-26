Eskom allowed to sidestep pollution rules to ease power cuts

Eskom, the world’s biggest sulphur dioxide emitter, has been given permission to bypass pollution abatement equipment at one of its biggest coal-fired power plants in South Africa.

Eskom can operate three units at the Kusile power station without the flue-gas desulphurisation unit, which cuts sulphur dioxide emissions by as much as 99%, the company said in a statement at the weekend. The temporary ruling by the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment applies until the end of March 2025 as it conducts repairs at the plant.

Sulphur dioxide is linked to ailments including asthma and heart attacks. In 2021, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Eskom is the world’s biggest emitter of the pollutant.

The postponement is subject to several conditions, including the implementation of measures to mitigate the impact of sulphur dioxide emissions on air quality. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP