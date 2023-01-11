Eskom announces around-the-clock stage-6 load shedding

Eskom is moving to around-the-clock stage-6 load shedding from 4pm on Wednesday as South Africa’s rapidly deepening energy crisis spirals into 2023.

The failing state-owned utility has blamed “severe capacity constraints” for the worsening power cuts, which are equalling the worst they have ever been.

“Eleven generators amounting to 5.1GW of capacity have suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load shedding,” it said in a statement at issued at 3pm on Wednesday.

Planned maintenance is currently at 5.7GW, while more than 18GW is unavailable due to unplanned plant breakdowns.