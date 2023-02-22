Eskom likely imposed stage-7 load shedding on Tuesday

Eskom appears to have reached an unprecedented level of power cuts, indicated late on Tuesday by the company spokesman.

The company cut 7.045GW from the grid through load shedding so as to keep the grid from a total collapse, Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a post on Twitter.

While that would be the deepest level of outage on record, so-called stage-7 power cuts were not formally announced on Eskom’s schedule. The most recent announcement said the utility is implementing stage 6, where it removes 6GW.

Eskom’s media desk didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment and Mantshantsha didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and a text message.

Evening Peak Feedback 21/02/2023, 19:15

Total demand: 30 480MW

Loadshedding: 7 045MW

Eskom OCGT’s Utilised: 14

Eskom GT’s Utilised: 3

IPP OCGT’s: 5

Renewable Gen: 1 262MW (Wind 791MW, CSP 390MW, PV 81MW)@Eskom_SA Available Generation: 23 289MW@EskomSpokesper1 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) February 21, 2023

South Africa has declared a state of disaster due to its energy crisis. Eskom has been forced to implement power cuts every day this year as its fleet of old and defective coal-powered stations frequently breaks down. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP