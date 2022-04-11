Eskom implements stage-2 load shedding

Eskom is implementing stage-2 load shedding with immediate effect. This is after unit 5 of the Medupi power station tripped, taking 700MW of capacity offline.

Load shedding should be suspended at 5am on Tuesday, the utility said. It warned that a constrained supply situation is likely to continue for the rest of the week.

The news of the return to load shedding — the first rolling power cuts Eskom has imposed in almost a month — comes after the utility said earlier in the day that the electricity system was “severely constrained” after four generating units suffered breakdowns. The return to service of two other units had also been delayed.

“This, together with the inclement weather — which has increased the demand for electricity — has placed the power system under pressure,” the company said.

It has been 29 days since the struggling state-owned electricity utility last implemented rolling blackouts.

Breakdowns occurred on Monday at a unit each at Matla and Kriel power stations, while a further two units went offline at Camden. A unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations also have not returned to service as anticipated.

About 4.8GW of capacity is currently out on planned maintenance, while a further 14.8GW is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns, Eskom said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media