Eskom to cut the power during Tuesday’s evening peak

Eskom will implement rolling blackouts during the Tuesday evening peak, following a similar schedule to Monday, as it continues to battle plant breakdowns.

The power will be cut at stage 2 — meaning 2GW of capacity is unavailable through load shedding — from 5pm to 10pm, Eskom said in a statement.

There is a possibility of higher stages of power cuts being implemented should any breakdowns occur during the day, the state-owned electricity utility said.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to severe capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks.”

Eskom said that as of Tuesday morning, 3GW of its capacity was out on planned maintenance, while unplanned outages totalled 15.8GW.