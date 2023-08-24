Eskom to hive off transmission business in 2025

Eskom said in a presentation on Thursday that its transmission company will be operational by the first quarter of its 2025 financial year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2019 that the debt-laden utility would be split into three divisions — generation, transmission and distribution — to improve management of a company that has relied heavily on government bailouts and frequently implements nationwide power cuts.

Eskom has implemented its worst-ever power cuts this year, largely due to breakdowns in its ageing coal-fired power plants.

The government energy committee aims to bring 21GW of additional power online between 2023 and 2026. It will buy 3.4GW from neighbouring countries by 2026, Eskom said in its presentation. — (c) 2023 Reuters