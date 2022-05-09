Eskom warns of peak-time power cuts as winter nears

Eskom on Monday warned that its system is again under “severe” pressure, and that load shedding during the evening peak is a distinct possibility.

Although load shedding is unlikely during the day on Monday, increased demand as cooler weather sets in, coupled with a high number of breakdowns, could mean cuts will become necessary.

Eskom asked South Africans to cut back on their power consumption during the morning and evening peak periods as winter approaches. “The onset of winter has seen increased demand, and this will lead to a constrained system, particularly during the morning and evening peaks, throughout the winter,” the state-owned utility said. The peak periods are 5am to 9am and 4pm to 10pm.

Eskom would like to caution the public that load shedding might be required at short notice…

“While the power system has recovered sufficiently to fully meet the demand during the day, Eskom would like to caution the public that load shedding might be required at short notice during the evening peaks should there be any further breakdowns…,” it said about the prognosis.

If it is able to return two generating units – one at Kusile and the other at Kendal – to service as planned on Monday afternoon, load shedding might not be necessary.

“Should these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load shedding at short notice.”

The failure to return units at Matimba, Lethabo, Hendrina and Tutuka power stations as planned has increased the risk to the system, Eskom said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media