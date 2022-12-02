Ex-JSE boss Nicky Newton-King joins MTN board

MTN Group has appointed the former CEO of the JSE, Nicky Newton-King, to its board of directors.

The JSE-listed telecommunications group made the announcement after markets closed in Johannesburg on Thursday. Newton-King will be an independent non-executive on the MTN board. The appointment is effective from 1 January 2023.

Newton-King worked at the JSE for 23 years, eight of which were as the Johannesburg bourse’s CEO.

“Nicky has strong abilities to manage the nexus of business, politics and the regulatory environment, and is a highly respected leader with an immaculate reputation both in South Africa and internationally,” MTN said in a statement to shareholders. She has a master’s degree in law from Cambridge University.

“Nicky has significant exposure to many of MTN’s core markets in Africa and her unique regulatory experience will bring particular insight and value to MTN. Nicky’s passion for sustainability and the role that business can play in achieving a more equitable society has seen her dedicate much of her time to initiatives in this space,” MTN said.

Newton-King also serves on the boards of Investec plc and Investec Limited and is deputy chair of the council of Stellenbosch University.