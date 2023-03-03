ExploreAI Academy in JV to train thousands of African data scientists

ExploreAI Academy, a data science skills development start-up based in Cape Town, has partnered with training firm ALX to develop data science and analytics skills across the African continent.

The companies expect to train an initial 25 000 African students over the next 18 months.

The partnership is part of ALX parent African Leadership International’s plan to expand its operations.

The shift to online teaching opened the door to talented candidates from across the continent

“As developed economies face increasing skills shortages in the digital and tech sectors, players like ALX are increasingly looking to Africa as an emerging source of skilled young talent,” ExploreAI Academy said in a statement.

“Investing in African digital skills and innovation-driven learning is the best way to turn African potential into best-in-class excellence,” said ALI CEO and founder Fred Swaniker. “To do so and at scale, we need to partner with proven training providers on the continent that share our vision and passion.”

ExploreAI Academy has produced 3 000 graduates since its founding about five years ago, with 90% of these – many of whom are from disadvantaged communities – finding employment.

‘Gearing up’

Company founder Shaun Dippnall said the partnership with ALX has required a “swift and significant gearing up to meet the demands of the new student cohorts”.

“We learnt how to pivot rapidly in 2020 when Covid forced us to move in a matter of weeks from a purely classroom-based teaching model to online with input from acknowledged subject matter experts in their fields,” Dippnall said.

“That shift to online teaching opened the door to talented candidates from across the continent. The partnership with ALX is thus the next logical step for us. Of course, it’s massive in terms of the number of students, but we’re ready for the challenge,” he said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media