Explosion knocks out Eskom unit

Eskom has blamed an “internal fault” for a transformer explosion that has knocked out unit 8 of the Camden coal-fired power station. Unit 8 contributes 190MW to the national grid.

“The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported. An investigation to determine the cause, the extent of the damage and the possible return to service is under way,” the utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

Camden power station is located about 10km south-east of Ermelo in Mpumalanga province.

Eskom said does not expect any supply disruption as result of the incident.

Feedback from Evening Peak 28/12/2021 (19:40)

Total demand: 24 351MW

Virtual Power Station: 239MW

Number of OCGT’s Utilised: 0

Renewable Generators: 1 410MW (Wind 1 106MW, CSP 304MW)@Eskom_SA Available Generation Capacity: 27 134MW@EskomSpokesper1 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) December 28, 2021

Demand for electricity is low, with many South Africans on end-of-year holidays and many industries shut down until the new year. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media