Explosion knocks out Eskom unit

Camden power station

Eskom has blamed an “internal fault” for a transformer explosion that has knocked out unit 8 of the Camden coal-fired power station. Unit 8 contributes 190MW to the national grid.

“The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported. An investigation to determine the cause, the extent of the damage and the possible return to service is under way,” the utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

Camden power station is located about 10km south-east of Ermelo in Mpumalanga province.

Eskom said does not expect any supply disruption as result of the incident.

Demand for electricity is low, with many South Africans on end-of-year holidays and many industries shut down until the new year.  — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media

