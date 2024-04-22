Fedgroup: leveraging technology for sustainable impact investing

Fedgroup has developed specialist expertise in various asset classes over more than three decades. Common to this specialisation is the interest in tangible assets that offer security and solidity that can better withstand market volatility.

One such asset class is alternative assets.

Fedgroup gives investors easy access to this asset class through its innovative Impact Farming offering, which allows investors to own a stake in ground-breaking farming ventures without the usual barriers to entry that exist in this space. But, as with many other specialist ventures, effective management is key to optimise returns and ensure long-term success.

Learn more about Fedgroup

For this reason, modern technologies are leveraged so that stakeholders can achieve higher yields and greater sustainability, while lowering input costs, ensuring the long-term viability of their operations in an ever-changing agricultural landscape.

Specifically, recognising that Impact Farming had the potential to facilitate sustainable development, Fedgroup’s journey began with a strategic focus on green energy and sustainable farming and the realisation that mere investment was not enough; a deeper engagement with projects was necessary to ensure a meaningful impact, and one way to achieve this is by using technology.

Specialised technology

Two decades ago, Fedgroup was looking for a state-of-the-art, single-source IT system that could be integrated across the entire business, but at the time this type of technology simply didn’t exist in the industry. As a result, the company custom-designed and developed a bespoke system called Azurite to ensure a single view across all aspects of the business. This cohesive system is constantly enhanced to adapt to developments in the business, and creates far superior access to data, controls and efficiencies compared to the multiple legacy systems common in the industry.

What makes this system so advanced is the fact that it’s overlayed with technologies such as the internet of things and machine learning, applied specifically to measure the performance of assets, the effectiveness of daily business operations and even specific projects.

In the case of Impact Farming, all partner and customer data is also allocated on the Azurite system, which contributes a great deal towards effective client interaction and reporting in real time. This is because the system can gather granular data from its projects, ranging from measuring the efficiency of individual solar panels to the water consumption of crops. It can further identify trends and implement early warning systems to enhance operational efficiency and risk management.

It is even linked to financial institutions to streamline the payment of client returns. Fedgroup’s interactive app is also linked to Azurite and allows clients to purchase impact assets, or even view the performance of their portfolios, to mention some of the functionality. Irrespective of the fact that Fedgroup looks after the interest of thousands of investors, the system is built to handle large amounts of data, alleviating the backend and administrative burden.

Risk mitigation strategies

Implementing risk mitigation strategies, such as activating overhead sprinkler systems in response to temperature fluctuations, exemplifies how technology can mitigate the challenges that go hand in hand with Impact Farming projects. By leveraging the technological advancements of the Azurite system, and strategic partnerships with leading providers, Fedgroup can effectively enhance the profitability of such projects while minimising associated risks.

However, Fedgroup’s commitment to Impact Farming extends beyond technological innovation. The company adopted a holistic framework that prioritises the well-being of communities and the environment as well. Every investment undergoes rigorous scrutiny through the lens of its triple bottom-line principles: people, planet and profit.

Community empowerment

One of Fedgroup’s key focus areas is community empowerment. Recognising the integral role of local communities in project success, the company prioritises initiatives that foster economic opportunities and social development. Therefore, by investing in farming ventures, local community members can be employed, ensuring that Fedgroup investments contribute positively to communities in a sustainable manner.

Also, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the company strives to address a wide range of societal and environmental challenges. This is achieved through the ventures Fedgroup finances and the partners with which it chooses to align itself.

Building long-term partnerships

Partnerships play a crucial role in Fedgroup’s approach. When the company invests in projects, it carefully considers who it teams up with. It conducts due diligence to understand possible partners’ sustainable business practices and aims for long-term relationships. It’s not just about mitigating risk; it’s about finding partners who share the company’s traditional values and stable approach to capital investment.

Fedgroup is at the vanguard of a new paradigm of impact investing, where technology, community engagement and sustainability come together. Aside from financing partner ventures, and providing expert support, the company leverages innovative solutions that generate positive financial returns and create meaningful social and environmental impact, over the long-term.

About Fedgroup

Fedgroup is a diversified financial services group offering a range of financial products across investments, long-term insurance, lending and fiduciary services, augmented with complementary non-financial products and services that add greater value to our clients and partners.

Established in 1990, Fedgroup has grown into a specialist South African financial services provider, with over R20-billion in assets under management and administration. It still subscribes to the age-old values of honesty, integrity, dignity and “people first”, while at the same time developing a technology-empowered, streamlined approach to deliver the services its clients require. Fedgroup prides itself on its strong governance framework underpinned by people, process and technology.

With more than 30 years of experience in origination and deployment, the entities within the group are able to leverage on the expertise and capabilities made available to generate shared profitability among the group of companies. Our unique approach allows us to put people and long-term sustainability ahead of short-term profit. Through Fedgroup’s Impact Farming offering, we have over seven years of experience specifically within the renewable space, multiple agricultural and impact investment sites, and tech companies at our disposal to ensure the smooth and continued operation of these projects. As innovators in the impact investing space, we have the requisite experience and expertise that not only guides investment decisions in this arena but also contributes to our ability to structure new alternative investment offerings, including our endowment portfolios. Download Fedgroup’s corporate profile here or visit Fedgroup on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or LinkedIn.