Better financial and operational flexibility with HPE GreenLake

In the ever-evolving landscape of business, growth is the ultimate yardstick for success. It not only ensures long-term survival but also contributes to increased profitability and market presence. However, as businesses grow, they often grapple with increasing complexity.

This complexity is pronounced in today’s interconnected digital business environment, where new technologies emerge continuously, regulatory requirements become more stringent, customer expectations and demands evolve, and multi-channel experiences are the norm.

Simultaneously, businesses are under pressure to achieve more with fewer resources, bring their operations into the modern era, and embark on a cloud journey to harness the benefits of scalability, agility and cost savings. Unfortunately, many organisations find themselves overwhelmed by this complexity and completely unsure of where to begin.

The solution: HPE GreenLake

Recognising that every business has unique needs and challenges, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced its GreenLake platform, made accessible in South Africa through Tarsus Distribution. HPE GreenLake is designed to automate tasks using cloud-managed infrastructure, freeing up valuable time and resources for employees to focus on innovation while reducing development and maintenance costs.

The foundation of HPE GreenLake is built on HPE ProLiant servers, optimised for rack deployment and ensuring scalability within a compact footprint. This platform is fully configurable to support a business’s critical applications and data on-premise. Additionally, it offers the eco-conscious benefit of responsibly up-cycling existing compute assets as businesses transition to a pay-per-use model.

The key advantage of HPE GreenLake is that it delivers true infrastructure-as-a-service, allowing businesses to scale up or down without the need for large, upfront capital investments. This eliminates the risks of over-provisioning (or under-provisioning) and delayed procurement and implementation timelines. Moreover, HPE GreenLake can be deployed to on-premises or co-located data centres in as little as 14 days.

How HPE GreenLake works

HPE GreenLake leverages a range of HPE hardware components tailored to each implementation. For example, a virtualisation solution may use HCI solutions, while a HPE GreenLake composable infrastructure may deploy modular offerings. These solutions are complemented by hardware storage solutions such as HPE Alletra, along with various third-party software and services including Hadoop, Docker, SAP S/4 Hana, VMware Cloud Foundation, Azure and AWS.

A recent addition to the HPE GreenLake portfolio is HPE GreenLake Central, an advanced software-as-a-service platform. This platform provides users with a consistent cloud experience for all applications and data, regardless of their location, whether on-premises or off-premises. HPE GreenLake Central empowers users with insights and controls to manage their hybrid IT environment effectively, enhancing their utilisation of public clouds and data centres.

HPE GreenLake Central offers an integrated management control plane that provides a unified view across all IT operations, including private and public clouds and edge environments. It features a self-service portal that monitors usage, costs, security, compliance, performance and other critical metrics.

True flexibility and agility

At its core, HPE GreenLake is an “as-a-service” offering that brings cloud-like flexibility to diverse environments, including data centres, large and small enterprises, satellite offices and remote locations. When a business subscribes to a HPE GreenLake solution, it receives a comprehensive and preconfigured system equipped with all the necessary hardware and software to quickly become operational.

HPE offers various infrastructure packages to cater to different workloads. For instance, the virtualisation package provides options for running virtualised applications, while the composable package supports a software-driven composable infrastructure. HPE also offers packages tailored to storage, backup, database management, private cloud, big data and high-performance computing workloads.

Pay for what you use

One area where HPE GreenLake truly stands out is its consumption-based model. This model allows businesses of all sizes to access cutting-edge data centre solutions without the expenses and complexities associated with traditional infrastructure deployment.

There are several benefits to this model, such as monthly billing based on actual usage. Companies only pay for what they use, aligning IT spending with actual resource consumption, eliminating waste and ensuring cost-effectiveness.

Similarly, they can benefit from transparent consumption data. Through HPE GreenLake Central, businesses gain real-time visibility into usage data, enabling budgeting, reporting, and rule-based insights to optimise resource allocation.

HPE GreenLake empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of growth and digital transformation

With the buffer of extra capacity to accommodate unexpected spikes in resource demand, businesses can easily scale up ahead of their growth, making sure that provisioning is always on point.

Finally, they can streamline operations. The design, architecture and installation of infrastructure is managed by HPE. Optional support services from HPE and its partners, such as Tarsus Distribution, further simplify day-to-day infrastructure management.

HPE GreenLake empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of growth and digital transformation by providing cloud-like flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency.

With its consumption-based model and advanced management tools, HPE GreenLake helps entities harness the full potential of their IT resources, ensuring they remain agile and competitive in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Ready to unlock the power of HPE GreenLake for your business? Get in touch with Tarsus Distribution today and discover how you can boost your financial and operational flexibility while simplifying your IT infrastructure.