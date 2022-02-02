First load shedding of 2022 is here

Eskom will implement the first load shedding of 2022 from today, 2 February. The rotational power cuts will begin at 11am and continue until 5am on Monday, 7 February, the state-owned utility said.

“The load shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night,” it said in a statement.

Since the weekend, Eskom has utilised significant emergency generating reserves that is now has to replenish, it said.

“A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Duvha and Grootvlei have also contributed to the current supply constraints.”

Total breakdowns amount to 15GW, while planned maintenance is at 4.4GW.

Eskom said it expects three generating units to return to service later on Wednesday. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

