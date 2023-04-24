Forget the future: LTE is the present of super-fast plug-in connectivity

In today’s fast-paced world, speed is king – particularly when it comes to connectivity. Let’s face it, the Internet has become essential (even in a hunter-gatherer sense of the word) to our survival as modernised human beings. Working remotely? Streaming? Just browsing? Fast, reliable connectivity is the only way to go. The problem? Everyone associates fibre with fast – but not everyone can access it in their area or with their budget.

Enter LTE, which offers no compromise on speed but all the benefits of amazing internet. First off, though, what is LTE internet?

LTE is a mobile communication standard used for wireless broadband. It provides high-speed data connections to connectable devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. LTE internet is designed to provide faster internet speeds and greater capacity than previous mobile technologies – and is particularly useful when looking for quick access, plug-and-play or a viable alternative in a fibreless area.

Why would I need it?

High-speed internet: LTE internet can provide ludicrous download/upload speeds which can hold its own against its more popularised counterparts. This is faster than 3G and other mobile technologies, which means you can stream video, download files and browse the web with ease.

Greater capacity: LTE internet has greater capacity than previous mobile technologies. This means that more people can use the internet at the same time without experiencing slow speeds or dropped connections.

Wide coverage: LTE internet is widely available in most areas. This means that you can stay connected to the internet no matter where you go, whether you're in the city or in a rural area.

Improved voice quality: LTE internet also supports high-quality voice calls. This means that you can make clear and crisp phone calls, even in areas with low signal strength.

Cost effective: LTE internet plans are often more affordable than traditional broadband plans. This presents a cost-effective option for those who need high-speed internet on the go.

Forget the future – this is the now

As technology continues to evolve, we can expect LTE internet to become even faster and more reliable than it already is – and that’s saying a lot. 5G technology, which is already being rolled out in many areas, will provide even faster download and upload speeds and greater capacity for more users. This means that LTE today (as amazing as it is) is only going to improve.

Let’s reiterate our earlier sentiment: being connected to the internet is essential in 2023. LTE internet provides high-speed, reliable connectivity that is available in most areas. With its lightning quick speeds, greater capacity, wide coverage, seamless connectivity, improved voice quality and cost effectiveness, it’s the consummate alternative to both FTTH and FTTB alike. Choose from capped, uncapped, with dual-Sims (for two locations) or just the router – you decide what works for you. Better yet? It’s easy to install (without requiring trenching, lines and the like) – you sign up, we deliver, and you’re browsing in hyper-drive in next to no time.

Whether you’re working remotely, streaming video or simply browsing the web, LTE internet is the solution you’ve been looking for.

So, what are you waiting for? Get LTE with Vox and get speedily connected today.

Need more info? Check out our product sheet.

