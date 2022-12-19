Former MTN boss Rob Shuter to step down at BT

Former MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter is stepping down as CEO of BT’s Enterprise business – and from “executive life” – to spend more time with his family and on personal interests.

Shuter, who joined BT – formerly British Telecom – in February 2021 after stepping down from MTN in August 2020, is leaving after BT on Monday announced plans to combine its Global and Enterprise units into a single B2B unit called BT Business.

“BT Business will create a B2B-focused telecoms and technology business, which in the 2022 financial year generated pro forma revenues of approximately £8.5-billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of over £2-billion,” BT said in a statement.

The move, BT said, will “drive significant and rapid gross annualised cost savings of at least £100-million by the end of the 2025 financial year through consolidation and rationalisation of management teams, support functions, product portfolios and systems”.

BT Business will be led by Bas Burger, the current CEO of BT Global. Burger will lead the new unit from 1 January, and it will commence reporting as a single unit from 1 April.

Shuter will support Burger with the integration over the next few months and will then be leave the group.

“Throughout the past two very challenging years, Bas and Rob have provided outstanding leadership,” said BT Group CEO Philip Jansen in the statement.

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to Rob for his contribution to BT over the last two years and wish him well for the future.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media