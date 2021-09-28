Frogfoot buys Link Africa fibre assets

Frogfoot Networks, the open-access fibre provider, has acquired the fibre-to-the-home assets of Link Africa Western Cape for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which comes just months after MetroFibre Networx bought Link Africa’s fibre-to-the-home network in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, will help “solidify” Frogfoot’s position in the fibre market in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This transaction has some nostalgic value,” said Frogfoot CEO Abraham van der Merwe. “Some parts of the network we are acquiring today were built through a joint venture between Frogfoot and Link Africa and represent our entry into the fibre-to-the-home market.”

“The acquisition increases the number of homes passed by Frogfoot to 312 000 and cements its position as the third-largest fibre network operator in South Africa,” Frogfoot said in the statement.

Frogfoot, which is owned by ICT group Vox, enjoys funding from Rand Merchant Bank, Investec and Metier Capital. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media