TCS+ | A look at the future of networking, with NTT Data and Cisco

Big changes are coming to the way companies build and manage their network infrastructure.

This is a key discussion point in the latest episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ technology show, featuring subject matter experts from Dimension Data – soon to be NTT Data – and Cisco.

NTT’s 2022/2023 Global Network Report found that 70% of CEOs surveyed indicated that a lack of network maturity was negatively impacting business delivery. But what’s the solution?

To unpack that question in some detail, TCS+ spoke to four experts in the field:

Prashil Gareeb, vice president of MNCS, Dimension Data;

Paul Mende, director of managed networking product management, Dimension Data;

Adesh Baboolal, acting client partner director: managed services, NTT South Africa; and

Aadil Hassim, sales specialist for enterprise networking and software, Cisco South Africa.

Gareeb kicks off the discussion on the brand changes taking place at Dimension Data – including the renaming of the company – and what they mean for the business and its clients. He also unpacks the longstanding relationship between both Cisco and Dimension Data and Cisco and the NTT Group.

The panellists then discuss:

Why many companies have failed to pay sufficient attention to networking. Why is it important to get networking right in the modern cloud era? And what role does this play in digital transformation initiatives?

The advances in wireless networking compared to traditional cabled networks;

How Dimension Data – soon, NTT Data – can help companies with their network modernisation efforts, including a look at what Dimension Data offers the market in terms of managed network services through the NTT Spektra solution;

The relationship the Cisco and how the organisations are working together to solve customers’ problems;

The advantages – and potential pitfalls – of a network modernisation project, including a look the security considerations; and

The benefits of outsourcing network management.

TCS+ episodes are paid for by the party concerned.