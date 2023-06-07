Get pan, tilt and zoom with PTZ cameras from Uniview

With the country’s crime levels consistently high, it is only logical to safeguard your property with the best of technologies in the market to ensure that your property and assets are protected from theft, vandalism or more serious crimes.

Through Uniview (UNV), we have been able to provide homes, businesses, hospitals and many other areas with state-of-the-art PTZ surveillance solutions that can be completely operated and managed online from anywhere in the world.

Uniview PTZ cameras

PTZ cameras from Uniview are high-quality surveillance cameras designed to pan, tilt and zoom, providing you with a more comprehensive view of the area to be monitored.

Pan function allows the camera to rotate horizontally, tilt function enables it to rotate vertically and zoom function allows you to magnify the image for a closer look. PTZ cameras are highly versatile and can be used in a wide range of applications, such as monitoring large outdoor areas, parking lots, stadiums, and even indoor spaces. UNV has a wide range of PTZ cameras that cover small to large applications. These interactive cameras can perform auto-tracking on specific objects, and offer you the capacity to zoom from 50m to 500m at night, ensuring the coverage of large and dimly lit areas.

Uniview’s PTZ cameras are equipped with advanced features such as LightHunter, high-resolution imaging, night vision capabilities, smart intrusion prevention (human, vehicle, and non-vehicle detection) and intelligent analytics. They can be controlled remotely via a variety of devices, including computers, smartphones and tablets. Overall, these cameras offer excellent image quality, flexibility and control, making them a popular choice for many surveillance applications.

Get Uniview’s PTZ cameras now:

The PTZ range available from MiRO

1. 2MP LightHunter Network Mini PTZ IP Camera with 4x Optical Zoom & Auto-Tracking – UN-IPC6312LR-AX4-VG

Features include:

2MP LightHunter Mini

5x Optical Zoom & up to 50M IR

2.8 – 12mm motorised vari-focal lens

Smart Intrusion Prevention

Built-in mic & speaker

2. 2MP Outdoor LightHunter 4x Optical Zoom Dual-Lens PTZ & Bullet Combo Camera – UN -IPC9312LFW-AF28

Features include:

2MP LightHunter Dual Lens PTZ

5x Optical Zoon & up to 50M IR

2.8-12mm Motorised Vari-Focal Lens

Smart Intrusion Prevention

IP66 (Water Resistant)

5MP WDR Starlight Indoor Mini PTZ (5x Optical Zoom) – UN-IPC6415SR-X5UPW-VG

Features include:

5MP LightHunter indoor Mini PTZ

5x Optical Zoom & up to 30M IR

2.7-13.5mm Motorised Vari-Focal Lens

Smart Intrusion Prevention

Built-in Mic & Speaker

Wi-Fi Connected

4. 4MP LightHunter PTZ with 25 x Optical Zoom – Smart IR 100m – UN-IPC6424SR-X25-VF

Features include:

4MP LightHunter PTZ

Built-in AI Technology

25x Optical Zoom & up to 100M IR

4.8 – 120mm Motorised Vari-Focal Lens

Smart Intrusion Prevention

IP67

Auto-Tracking Patrol features

5. 2MP LightHunter PTZ with 33 x Optical Zoom – Smart IR of up to 150m – UN-IPC6622SR-X33-VF

Features include:

2MP LightHunter Mini PTZ

Built-in AI Technology

33x Optical Zoom & up to 150m IR

Smart Intrusion Prevention

Deep Learning Prevention

IP67 (Water Resistant)

Auto-Tracking, Patrol features

6. 2MP Lighthunter PTZ with 33X Optical Zoom – Bulit-in VF laser IR 500m – UN-IPC6652EL-X33-VF

Feature include:

2MP LightHunter Mini PTZ

Built-in AI Technology

33x Optical Zoom & up to 500M IR

4.5-148.5mm Motorised Vari-Focal Lens

Smart Intrusion Prevention

Deep learning People Counting

IP66 (Water Resistant)

Auto-Tracking, Patrol feature

Get started, secure your property today with Uniview PTZ solutions available from MiRO. Contact our sales team at sales@miro.co.za or call us on 012 657 0960 .