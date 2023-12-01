GoMetro’s going great guns

GoMetro, a South African tech company that operates in the fleet management space, this week concluded a £9-million (R211-million) series-A funding round.

The round was led by new investor Zenobē, with significant participation by Futuregrowth Asset Management. Existing investors 4 Decades Capital, Hlayisani Capital, Tritech Global, Kalon Venture Partners, ESquared Ventures and Greg Fury also participated.

The money raised will be used for GoMetro’s plan to digitise heavy-duty commercial transport operations and develop its fleet management platform in its key markets of the UK, the EU, the US and South Africa.

Justin Coetzee, a civil engineer, built the first version of GoMetro for South Africa’s rail agency, Prasa, when he was frustrated by his train always being late with no information for passengers.

GoMetro’s Bridge is a cloud-based platform that manages the data streams required for successful electrification of buses and trucks, and GoMetro aims to use the funds to strengthen its software platform to manage all-electric fleets.

GoMetro is focused on expansion to the US, Latin America and Australia in the next 12 months. As governments worldwide intensify their focus on reducing carbon emissions, collaborative efforts between GoMetro and Zenobē are tackling the challenges of decarbonising road transport. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media