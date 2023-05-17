Gov’t wants Sita to build a R6-billion broadband network

Government intends to allocate R6-billion to building a national broadband network to connect government departments, hospitals, schools and other facilities, communications minister Mondli Gungubele said on Wednesday.

Speaking in parliament during the department of communications & digital technologies’ budget vote, Gungubele said the network – to be built by the State IT Agency (Sita) – will also assist in providing connectivity to communities that live near connected government facilities.

“Our aim is to enhance connectivity to schools, health facilities and government offices … to allow them to serve as connectivity hubs,” the minister said.

Government also plans to ramp up the roll-out of community Wi-Fi hotspots

Sita will build the network on a per-region basis, he added, and the project will ensure government reduces cost and duplication of communication infrastructure from municipal to national government level, he said. “Designated” service providers, including those empowered by youth and women, must receive “at least 40% of the value of this project”.

Gungubele did not say how, or even if, private sector telecommunications players such as MTN, Telkom and Vodacom will be involved in the project. He also didn’t say whether national treasury has approved the billions of rand needed to deploy the network.

Through the SA Connect broadband plan, government also plans to ramp up the roll-out of community Wi-Fi hotspots – with 9 900 sites to be added in 16 districts this year, the minister said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media