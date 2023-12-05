GTA 6 trailer released – Rockstar pegs 2025 for launch

Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive Software, has released a trailer of the latest installment of its best-selling Grand Theft Auto (GTA) videogame franchise, ending a yearslong wait.
GTA 6 will be released in 2025, according to the trailer posted to the studio’s YouTube channel, after a version was leaked on social media. The trailer was widely expected to be released only by Tuesday morning.
The teaser for the game came in more than a decade after the launch of its predecessor and will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.
Several analysts have predicted the new title would be an instant hit with billions of dollars in sales each year.
A hack last year released dozens of development videos of GTA 6, showing footages of robberies, gunplay and open-world driving in what was one of the biggest gaming leaks. — Chandni Shah, (c) 2023 Reuters