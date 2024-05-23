A guide to choosing a school when emigrating

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law, marking a significant shift in the country’s healthcare system. The NHI scheme aims to provide universal healthcare by creating a state fund to cover medical costs for all citizens, barring private health insurance from covering treatments provided by the NHI.

Critics, including the Democratic Alliance, argue that the scheme could be costly and prone to corruption, and could lead to a backlash from medical professionals and taxpayers. As a result, there’s been a notable surge in emigration enquiries among these groups, who fear increased taxes and diminished private healthcare options.

This exodus significantly impacts families, particularly disrupting children’s schooling in the midst of the big move. In this article, we will discuss choosing a school when emigrating.

Challenges of emigrating: disruption in schooling

Emigrating poses significant challenges, particularly in adapting to a new curriculum. Children often face discrepancies between the topics covered in their old and new schools. This mismatch can result in some topics being repeated while others are entirely missed, creating potential gaps in their education.

Transitioning in the middle of the school year exacerbates these issues, as pupils may struggle to catch up or adjust to the different educational standards and teaching methods. Ensuring continuity and consistency in learning becomes difficult, impacting the child’s overall academic progress and well-being during this critical period of adjustment.

How to find an overseas school

Finding an overseas school requires thorough research and an understanding of different education systems. It’s crucial to familiarise yourself with various curricula, such as British, American and International Baccalaureate, to determine the best fit for your child.

Early planning is essential, and families should start researching potential schools well in advance of their move. Look into school accreditations, language of instruction and extracurricular offerings. Utilise online resources, school comparison tools and consult with other expat families to gather insights.

This proactive approach helps ensure a smooth transition and continuity in your child’s education abroad.

How to choose a school as an expat

Choosing a school as an expat can be challenging. While parents can try to find an international school in their new area, these schools often face space constraints, making it difficult to secure a spot for new entrants. Additionally, students may still struggle with playing catch-up due to differences in curricula. A better option might be online schooling, which offers significant benefits for expat families.

Online schooling provides continuity and flexibility, allowing students to maintain their education regardless of location. This approach ensures that students can stick to a consistent curriculum, avoiding the disruptions caused by mid-year relocations. Online schools often offer a variety of curricula, like the International British Curriculum, allowing families to choose the best fit for their child’s educational background.

Moreover, students can progress at their own pace, revisiting topics they might have missed or moving ahead if they have already covered certain subjects. This personalised approach helps bridge educational gaps and ensures a smoother transition for expat children, maintaining their academic progress and well-being during the relocation process.

Choosing an international online schooling provider

When deciding between multiple international online schools for your child, there are a few aspects to take into consideration.

Enrolment times of the year

When choosing an online schooling provider, consider the flexibility in enrolment times and curriculum completion. For instance, CambriLearn allows enrolments year-round for their International British Curriculum, with no fixed exam times at lower levels.

This flexibility is crucial for accommodating mid-year transitions, ensuring that children can join the school at any time without disrupting their education.

Curriculum

Ensure that the chosen online school offers a compatible curriculum. CambriLearn provides the International British Curriculum, which is highly regarded worldwide. This curriculum is known for its rigorous standards and broad acceptance by universities and employers globally.

Choosing a school with a well-recognised curriculum ensures that your child receives a quality education that aligns with international standards, making future transitions smoother and maintaining educational continuity.

Support and additional resources

When looking for an international online school, it’s crucial to choose one that offers robust academic support. CambriLearn excels in this area by providing dedicated consultants who offer personalised guidance and support throughout the student’s educational journey.

Additionally, CambriLearn features comprehensive student tracking for progress, ensuring that students stay on course and receive timely assistance when needed. This combination of personalised support and progress monitoring helps students achieve their academic goals and adapt smoothly to the online learning environment, making CambriLearn an excellent choice for expat families seeking quality education.

To find out more about CambriLearn and online schooling, click here. Alternatively, connect with CambriLearn on Instagram or Facebook.

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is an internationally accredited online school providing a flexible learning environment for learners across the globe. Curricula offered include the CAPS Curriculum, British International Curriculum and Pearson Edexcel Curriculum.