Hein Engelbrecht to lead Mustek as its new CEO

The board of JSE-listed technology group Mustek has appointed Hein Engelbrecht as its new CEO with immediate effect.

Engelbrecht was appointed interim CEO following the shock death in May of Mustek founder David Kan.

Kan, a well-known figure in South Africa’s technology industry, founded Mustek in 1987 after relocating to South Africa from Taiwan.

Considered a pioneer in the tech space in South Africa – he led the development of the country’s first PC assembly plant – he built Mustek into an R8-billion-revenue business with profit last year of R292-million.

Engelbrecht brings continuity to the leadership of the business – he has been with the group since 1997, when he was appointed as group financial manager.

A chartered accountant, he has been MD of Mustek for the past 15 years and has been on the board for the past 21 years. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media