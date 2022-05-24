Hein Engelbrecht to lead Mustek on interim basis

Following the death last week of Mustek founder and CEO David Kan, the JSE-listed technology company’s board has announced the appointment of long-serving MD Hein Engelbrecht as interim CEO.

Mustek said its board met on Monday to put in place “contingency plans” to ensure the “short-term uninterrupted continuity of the company” and to appoint an interim CEO.

Engelbrecht, a chartered accountant who joined Mustek in 1997 as group financial manager, will be supported by an executive team to ensure the continued and uninterrupted continuation of operations, the company said.

He has been group MD of Mustek since 2007.

“Having been on the board for 21 years and having working closely with Mr David Kan, the board is confident that with his work experience and skills, he will stabilise and move the group forward until such time as a permanent appointment is made.”

Mustek said Kan’s unexpected passing last Thursday – he was 62 – has proved “deeply emotional” for both his family and for the company’s employees. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media