Home Affairs system down nationwide

The department of home affairs said on Friday that its systems are offline nationwide, limiting its ability to serve the public.

In a statement, the department said that an internal team and State IT Agency technicians are working tirelessly to ensure the “unfortunate” incident, which was apparently caused by a cable break into Sita’s systems, is resolved.

“We are waiting for Sita to give us information on the estimated time of restoration of the system,” said the department.

Due to the network outage, services are limited to passport collection and handwritten death certificates for burial purposes. Other services will resume when the system is back online. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media