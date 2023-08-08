Hooray! Daytime load shedding suspended

Eskom will suspend load shedding during daytime hours from Wednesday until further notice.

The state-owned utility had said at the weekend that it expected to be in a position to suspend daytime load shedding, but only on Wednesday — a public holiday, when demand is lower.

It has now said it expects no load shedding during daytime hours until at least Sunday.

In a statement, Eskom said there will be no load shedding from midnight on Wednesday to 4pm. Thereafter, power cuts will be imposed at stage 3 during the evening peak.

Then, from Thursday to Sunday, Eskom expects no load shedding from 5am to 4pm daily. Stage-3 cuts will be imposed at stage 3 overnight on Thursday and Friday, with the level being reduced to stage 2 over the weekend.

The utility ascribed the improvement in the energy supply picture to better performance in its generation business.