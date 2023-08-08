    NEWSLETTER

    Hooray! Daytime load shedding suspended

    Eskom has suspended daytime load shedding until further notice following an improvement in generation performance.
    By

    Eskom will suspend load shedding during daytime hours from Wednesday until further notice.

    The state-owned utility had said at the weekend that it expected to be in a position to suspend daytime load shedding, but only on Wednesday — a public holiday, when demand is lower.

    It has now said it expects no load shedding during daytime hours until at least Sunday.

    In a statement, Eskom said there will be no load shedding from midnight on Wednesday to 4pm. Thereafter, power cuts will be imposed at stage 3 during the evening peak.

    Read: $8.5-billion on hold as state seeks more time for energy plan

    Then, from Thursday to Sunday, Eskom expects no load shedding from 5am to 4pm daily. Stage-3 cuts will be imposed at stage 3 overnight on Thursday and Friday, with the level being reduced to stage 2 over the weekend.

    The utility ascribed the improvement in the energy supply picture to better performance in its generation business.  — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media

    Get TechCentral’s daily newsletter

    Share.

    Related Posts