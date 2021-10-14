How Investec is driving a security-focused internal culture

Aashika Bava, head of security awareness training at Investec, believes cyber-awareness programmes are crucial in the fight against cybercrime.

In this episode of the podcast, brought to you by Ava Security, Bava unpacks what’s involved and why Investec appointed a senior manager to drive this area of its business.

“Compliance is not the aim; rather it’s about changing behaviour and impacting the culture,” says Bava.

Bava explains that her team’s aim is to impact users in a positive way to change their behaviour – to be more aware of threats and to clear out the noise through deliberate, relevant training. The goal is to move from a paranoid state of panic to one of calm preparedness.

This episode of the podcast is an interesting dive into how Investec has taken the security message to each employee and why this is important.

Bava provides good tips on humanising the challenge, exploring ideas about how to educate and maintain user buy-in effectively. She reminds us that in a “work from anywhere” world, we should not forget security best practices.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media