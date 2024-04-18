How Vox FTTB can help your organisation

Sometimes it feels like a fever dream, for others the world’s worst nightmare – for the most part we’d swear we were a collective part of a giant social experiment. Seemingly overnight, “normal” and “abnormal” were flipped on their heads. We connected less, avoided more, and the very fabric of the way we worked was forever redefined.

For a long time, it looked like conventional businesses and office spaces were a forever thing of the past. You see, we humans are nothing if not a resilient bunch, and we very rapidly adapted to the concepts of remote working, digitisation and running a fully fledged organisation while still in pyjama pants at 12pm.

Fast-forward a few more years, however, and the new normal is now old, yet the old normal is becoming new – it’s complicated, and one of those “had to be there” situations.

We’re not just upgrading our internet connection; we’re future-proofing our business

Suddenly, however, there’s a resurgence in the concept of a full-fledged business – complete with employees, working hours, water coolers and fibre.

The King is back. Long live the King.

We can already hear the prudent accounting department, out-of-touch MD, and head of procurement sitting around a table negotiating whether we really need to invest so highly in fibre to the business. We’ve survived this long without it, after all, so what’s the point in destroying our balance sheets for a chance to stream YouTube videos a wee bit faster? It’s not like our business will come to a standstill or be left behind by our competitors, right?

Right?

You know where this is going – let’s talk fibre to the business…

Vox FTTB

What do you get when you combine innovation with service excellence? A whole lot of cliché and marketing slogans, that’s what. But put it together and add an emphasis on future-forward solutions designed to redefine organisational efficiency, and you arrive at Vox Fibre to the Business. When the world embraced innovation, so did we. And when the time came to make our mark and reclaim our position at the head of the table, we accepted our role as tribal chief with the humility and grace of Roman Reigns himself.

Now, we arrive at a new (old) dawn – and we’re primed to resume service as per usual.

First off, let’s talk speed. With FTTB, we’re not just talking about shaving a few seconds off our YouTube buffering time (though let’s be real, that’s a nice bonus). We’re talking about blazing-fast internet that turbocharges everything from video conferencing to file transfers. No more staring at progress bars or enduring pixellated faces on Zoom calls — just smooth, seamless communication that gets the job done.

Next up, reliability. Picture this: no more frantic calls to IT because the Wi-Fi decided to take an unscheduled coffee break. FTTB means a rock-solid connection that’s as dependable as your morning cup of coffee (minus the caffeine jitters). Say goodbye to downtime and hello to a network that’s as reliable as it is speedy.

But wait, there’s more. FTTB isn’t just about faster internet; it’s about future-proofing our business. In an era where digital transformation is the name of the game, having a robust network infrastructure isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s a must-have. With FTTB, we’re investing in our long-term success, equipping ourselves to tackle whatever challenges the future may bring.

And let’s not forget about productivity. With FTTB, we’re not just giving our internet speeds a boost; we’re giving our entire team a productivity upgrade. No more waiting around for files to download or struggling to upload large documents. We’re streamlining your workflow and empowering our employees to do their best work, faster and more efficiently than ever before.

So, as we gather around the boardroom table to discuss the merits of investing in fibre to the business, let’s remember one thing: we’re not just upgrading our internet connection; we’re future-proofing our business, boosting productivity and ensuring that we’re ready for whatever tomorrow holds. The King of Connectivity is back, and long may it reign!

You see, great FTTB isn’t just great FTTB. It’s a world of possibilities. It’s connecting. It’s networking. It’s efficient workforces and rapid, redefined organisational structure. Entering the world of Vox Fibre to the Business is more than just signing up for a product – it’s making a choice, an active choice, to be, do, think and live better. To step into the future from the present – putting the past behind you, and your behind in the past. As Timone and Pumba once said, Hakuna Matata – meaning no worries for the rest of your days so long as you’re in the FTTB lane.

