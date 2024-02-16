Howzit China! Post Office eyes new airmail routes

Post Office business rescue practitioners Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons have signed a contract with Ethiopian Airlines to provide airmail services to additional international destinations.

This follows a partnership with Swiss Air and consequent reinstatement of international mail service to Europe and Japan with Swiss Air in October.

The partnership with Ethiopian Airlines will allow the Post Office to deliver and receive mail to and from China. Ethiopian Air will deliver the mail four times a week to its hub in Addis Ababa, from where mail will be transported to various African destinations.

The new partnership intends to clear all the backlog mail to China and African countries in February

All African countries, excluding those sharing the border with South Africa – where mail will continue to be delivered by road transport – will be included.

Rooplal said in a statement on Friday: “The new partnership intends to clear all the backlog mail to China and the respective African countries during February.”

Outgoing international airmail services, including expedited mail, airmail parcels and airmail registers, can be tracked via the Post Office website.

Airmail destined for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands was cleared in December through Qantas Airways, which the Post Office contracts with on a month-to-month basis. It also uses Qantas to clear airmail sent to Southeast Asian countries.

“We are working to partner with an additional airline to handle the North American airmail demand. In the meantime, Ethiopian Airlines and Swiss Air will service these route, albeit with limited capacity,” said Rooplal. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media