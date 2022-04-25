HPE enables businesses to transform their on-premises workloads

The next wave of digital transformation will be fuelled by apps and data everywhere. However, as many as 70% of apps and data remain on-premises in data centres, colocations and edges — and for good business reason.

However, no matter where their apps and data live, businesses need the agility of the cloud experience, the scalability ahead of demand, reduced costs and conserved capital, and simplicity across multi and hybrid IT.

HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform brings this cloud experience to customers, in an integrated solution, in a new optimised offering that provides them more choice and flexibility for their hybrid IT environments.

In fact, HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI offers infrastructure, software and management, as well as services and support. It delivers a modern, cloud-based Windows or Linux platform to customers’ apps and data right where they reside, allowing them to gain speed and agility, offloading the burden of operating IT, and paying only for the resources consumed.

Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is a software-defined, unified system that combines all the disparate and siloed elements of a traditional data centre, dramatically reducing data centre complexity. The integrated solution is built on HPE GreenLake Lighthouse cloud-native infrastructure that incorporates compute, storage and networking to run Azure services on-premises.

It is delivered as a service from HPE GreenLake and enables businesses to transform their on-premises workloads by giving customers the cloud experience and operating model they need for applications and workloads close to where the data resides. This helps customers lower costs, enhance scalability and simplify management.

This integrated and validated offering, delivered through HPE GreenLake, is critical for HPE’s customers who need a cloud-like experience on-premises, and who want to be able to act on their data, from the edge to the cloud. HPE GreenLake and Microsoft Azure now enable users to innovate anywhere with greater flexibility and control over their on-premises workloads, and harness all the benefits of a hybrid experience.

After all, hyperconverged infrastructure is a rapidly growing industry founded on the principles of software-defined infrastructure and is driving agility with a cloud-like experience. Along with its ecosystem of partners, HPE brings market-leading HCI solutions available as a service through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

These offerings are all optimised to give customers flexibility of choice when it comes to choosing the right solution for the right workload, including general purpose and business critical applications, virtualised and containerised applications, and small- and large-scale environments.

As you move to incorporate software-defined data centre technologies into your data centre environment, HPE and Microsoft have you covered. HPE Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI offer a choice of ready-to-go validated solution configurations, based on specific HPE ProLiant Servers and components which are tested, optimized and validated with Azure Stack HCI OS to deliver reliable solid performance and high availability for HCI. Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct uses industry-standard servers with locally attached drives to create highly available, highly scalable software-defined storage at a fraction of the cost of traditional storage-area network or network-attached storage arrays.

