Icasa announces key next step as spectrum auction looms closer

Icasa is making steady progress in meeting the requirements for holding a long-anticipated spectrum auction next year. On Tuesday, the communications regulator published an updated Information Memorandum (IM) on the licensing of “high-demand spectrum” for a second round of consultation.

“This publication of the IM is another critical consultative process Icasa is undertaking in the continued implementation of the truncated timetable and road map issued by the authority on 1 October for the expedited licensing of the high-demand spectrum,” the regulator said on a statement.

“The issuance of the initial road map was followed by the successful hosting of the IM workshop on 15 October to clarify all matters and to receive stakeholder comments on the initial IM.

“The consultative process in the form of publication of the second IM is aimed at ensuring transparency in the licensing process, and is in compliance with the requirements for procedural fairness and administrative justice,” Icasa said.

“It is therefore important that all stakeholders participate fully in this process, which will culminate in the issuance of the invitation to apply for licensing of the high-demand spectrum. We remain committed to license spectrum through an auction by March 2022,” said Icasa chairman Keabetswe Modimoeng.

Stakeholders have until 4pm on 30 November to make formal submissions on the updated IM.

Last month, Icasa set out a timetable for the licensing of the spectrum:

Publication of a second IM for consultation: 15 November 2021

15 November 2021 Closing date for comments: 29 November 2021 (now 30 November 2021)

29 November 2021 (now 30 November 2021) Publication of the invitation to apply (ITA): 10 December 2021

10 December 2021 Closing date for receiving new and revised applications to the ITA: 31 January 2022

31 January 2022 Announcement of qualified bidders: 21 February 2022

21 February 2022 Start of the auction process: 1 March 2022

The publication of the timetable came after Icasa agreed to a consent order from the high court in September that ended litigation instituted against it by Telkom and eMedia Holdings, the parent of broadcaster e.tv. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media

