Icasa gets four new councillors

Communications regulator Icasa has sworn in four new councillors to its powerful decision-making council.

The councillors joined the regulator on Tuesday following an interview process by parliament and their subsequent appointment by communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The new councillors are:

Thabisa Faye, who leads an ICT consultancy called Pygma Consulting;

Catherine Mushi, who left her role as a senior specialist in regulatory affairs at Telkom;

Nompucuko Nontombana, who was previously manager of enforcement and exemptions at the Competition Commission; and

Ntombiza Sithole.

Twenty-three people had been short-listed for interviews for the vacant council seats by parliament.

“Their arrival will serve to greatly strengthen the work of the authority as it regulates the ICT sector: telecommunications, broadcasting and postal services,” said Icasa acting chairman Charley Lewis in a statement.

“The appointment of the new councillors exemplifies our commitment to promote gender equality and the active participation of women at all levels of the ICT sector, including at the level of policy and regulation,” Lewis said.

Mushi and Nontombana commenced their term of office on Tuesday, while Faye and Sithole will commence duties on 1 December. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media