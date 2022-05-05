If ‘as-a-service’ is the answer, what is the question?

Ownership is so yesterday. The sharing economy has revolutionised business models everywhere. It’s shaking up our existing socioeconomic model – for consumers and companies in all industries.

It’s an economy that can best be described as an economic model in which goods and resources are shared by individuals and groups in a collaborative way so that physical assets become services. Its growth has been facilitated through advances in big data and online platforms.

Learn more at www.tarsusondemand.co.za

Without owning a single vehicle, or employing a single driver, Uber became the largest taxi company in the world. It revolutionised transport services by connecting two people — the self-employed driver and the consumer — through a digital platform.

Why own when you can simply use as needed?

In the B2B technology market, the concept of software as a service (SaaS) is closely related to the leasing and renting mindset – particularly in the way that it includes maintenance and upkeep of the service being supplied.

SaaS is a method of software delivery that allows data to be accessed from any device with an Internet connection and a Web browser. The servers, databases and applications are hosted by the vendor. Also known as cloud-based software, SaaS is now mainstream — and for good reason. Taking advantage of the enabling nature of the cloud allows people and organisations to earn profits from underutilised resources. It also answers the question of how companies can future-proof themselves in the face of the unpredictability of digital change.

Business applications delivered via a Web browser frees SMBs from painful, costly installations, onerous contracts, and perpetual licence fees. It means that SMBs can outsource most of their software and infrastructure requirements, without the need for extensive in-house IT skills and large IT budgets.

The subscription model makes the arrangement more flexible and affordable enough for any budget. Because cloud services are scalable, businesses can increase or decrease the amount of computing power they lease as needed. In addition, Web-based software is flexible enough to be modified for specific business requirements, and for individual users.

The vendor is responsible for support, updates and security, and provides service guarantees, such as level of uptime. Reputable vendors use highly secure public cloud services to deploy and store their software and data and are able to provide optimal data security for companies, not only reducing their IT security spend, but generally reducing risk, too.

Both for growing and for established businesses, the “as-a-service” approach provides significant savings, eliminates implementation and maintenance time, and is scalable and accessible from anywhere. With so much to offer, the only question is: why are SMBs still waiting to make the migration?

About Tarsus On Demand

Tarsus On Demand, a division of Tarsus Technology Group, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to smoothly transition their businesses to the cloud and software-as-a-service. The dynamic team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that support growth, efficiency, agility and innovation.

Tarsus On Demand offers channel partners access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud service providers as well as to tools that enable them to provide customers with seamless access to cloud products and services. Partners can accelerate their move to the cloud by tapping into the company’s established skills base and direct vendor relationships.

Recognised as the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) of the Year winner for four years in a row (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), Tarsus On Demand has also won several industry awards including the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021, Acronis Cyberfit distribution of the year 2021 and Mimecast Managed Services Partner of the Year 2021. This has allowed Tarsus On Demand to establish itself as a leading cloud enablement partner for resellers looking to provide clients with cloud solutions.

More information aout Tarsus On Demand is available at www.tarsusondemand.co.za, or find the company on YouTube, LinkedIn or Twitter.