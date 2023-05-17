If data is the new oil, trust is the most valuable currency

Wide-scale digital transformation and advancements in connectivity have opened up new avenues for improved living standards and exponential economic growth, setting the stage for a promising future.

However, as our digital landscape evolves, so do the threats targeting businesses and consumer data. This escalating trend of attacks is driving the demand for digital trust to safeguard the security of companies’ digital presence.

When a breach occurs, customers lose trust in the brand, with many discontinuing their engagement altogether. Irrespective of the industry, establishing trust is crucial for protecting the data and information of the business, its clients and its consumers, mitigating the risk of fraud, and safeguarding the reputation and revenue of all stakeholders involved.

At a time when the importance of how consumers perceive your company has never been greater, loss of trust can be catastrophic. Business relationships no longer revolve solely around monetary transactions for goods and services. Modern consumers place significant emphasis on trusting that their information remains secure at the companies they engage with.

Moreover, digital trust helps establish and maintain the confidence of customers, partners and stakeholders in an organisation’s ability to protect sensitive information and maintain secure systems.

Failing to prioritise digital trust makes it difficult for businesses to attract and retain customers, foster successful partnerships and preserve their reputation. Neglecting digital trust also exposes entities to heightened cybersecurity risks, including data breaches and other cyberattacks, which can result in significant financial losses and reputational damage.

In fact, at a time when the subversion of truth through misinformation has become the default, trust has become the most valuable currency for any business. It forms the foundation for any successful relationship between an organisation and its customers and its value is immeasurable.

Therefore, building and maintaining trust is the major challenge that businesses face today. In fact, forward-thinking business leaders believe trust has become the currency of the modern economy, and as such, it needs to be measured, valued and maintained.

This is because without trust, no business can succeed, therefore ensuring compliance and building trust have become critical factors for business survival.

With this in mind, OneTrust and Altron will be hosting a webinar on 31 May, in which Grant Long, practice lead –security at Altron, and Marleen Oberheide, pre-sales manager at OneTrust, will explore the importance of trust, why it matters and how to build trust in your organisation.

Topics

They will delve into a range of topics, including third-party risk management; data privacy; environmental, social, and governance; and governance, risk and compliance. They will discuss how all these elements contribute to building a trusted entity and offer insights based on their personal experiences, sharing practical strategies that have proven to drive positive impact.

They will talk to attendees about the importance of trust for organisations and how it can be built, and will show how third-party risk management, data privacy, ESG, and GRC contribute to building a trusted business. Delegates will also gain practical insights and strategies from experienced experts that have proven to drive positive impact, and will hear about successful trust initiatives from companies both locally and globally.

Attendees will take away valuable knowledge and strategies that can be applied in their own organisation to build a culture of trust and accountability.

Date: Wednesday, 31 May 2023, from 10-11am.

