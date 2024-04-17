IoT and IIoT in data centres with Penbro Kelnick Sense IoT

Since the 1950s, Penbro Kelnick has been a key South African supplier of specialised electrical products, contributing notably to railways, telecommunications, utilities and mining. Renowned for its diverse range and custom solutions, the company utilises its backup power management expertise to venture into the dynamic field of internet-of-things (IoT) products for mission-critical applications, ushering in a new era in its service delivery.

Impact of IoT on data centres

In the complex world of data centres, a big change is happening. The combination of IoT and industrial IoT (IIoT) is not just a passing trend, it’s a powerful force shaping the future of data centres. Efficient energy management is now crucial. Introducing Sense IoT…

Tailored IoT and IIoT: beyond the conventional

IoT goes beyond simply connecting devices. The technology uses data to boost efficiency and enable scalable growth. In industries where even a brief disruption can lead to problems, IIoT’s real-time insights and analytics bring about significant transformation.

Environmental monitoring: precision and proactivity

A distinguishing trait of the Sense IoT platform is its adept environmental monitoring. This guarantees precision in tracking parameters such as temperature and humidity, and proactively alerts to any anomalies. With instantaneous notifications and an intuitive interface, oversight becomes second nature.

“Driving the IIoT revolution, we’re setting a global standard for innovation in the 4IR+ revolution, positioning ourselves as a cornerstone in diverse sectors.” — Owen Kasongo M, IoT business development head, Penbro Kelnick

Energy management system: powering the smart data centre

In the heart of modern digital infrastructure, smart data centres prioritise automation, real-time monitoring and energy efficiency. With Sense IoT, Penbro Kelnick’s Energy Management System (EMS) optimises grid and backup supply components for peak performance.

Experience enhanced energy management with Sense IoT EMS:

AC-UPS: Ensures uninterrupted power and surge protection. Real-time monitoring provides predictive maintenance alerts and efficiency analytics.

DC rectifier: Converts AC to DC reliably. Continuous monitoring and predictive analytics ensure optimal performance.

Diesel generators: Essential for backup power. Monitoring fuel levels, health status and efficiency ensures readiness during power outages.

Batteries: From lead-acid cell to NiCad and lithium-ion, batteries are pivotal for energy storage. Sense IoT monitors health metrics and employs predictive analytics to optimise battery performance and lifespan, guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply.

Inverters: Seamlessly convert DC to AC. Real-time monitoring and anomaly alerts maintain optimal performance.

Solar systems: Reduce reliance on grid power. Optimised energy storage and distribution improve efficiency.

Enhanced connectivity and security with Sense IoT

Connectivity in the 5G era isn’t solely about speed and efficiency, it’s also about security. With technologies such as 5G, NB-IoT and LoRa/LoRaWAN, Sense IoT guarantees unparalleled connectivity. By prioritising robust cybersecurity measures, it safeguards data integrity, ensuring a seamless operational flow.

Future trends in smart data centres

As the digital landscape evolves, smart data centres are poised to become even smarter. Emerging trends indicate a shift towards AI-driven operations, offering predictive insights beyond conventional analytics. Moreover, sustainable cooling solutions, leveraging ambient environmental conditions, are gaining traction. The Sense IoT platform, with its cutting-edge capabilities, aligns perfectly with these evolving trends, ensuring it remains at the forefront of data centre innovation.

Embracing IIoT with Sense IoT

Experience a transformative shift in data centre operations. Ready to revolutionise your data centre? Sense IoT offers unparalleled efficiency, security and innovation. Let’s lead the way together!

