Incredible Business: your product sourcing specialists

As a versatile retail partner, Incredible understands the challenges that small and medium enterprises face, from finance and funding assistance to skills development and access to reliable technology.

As such, through its team of business experts, it’s able to offer businesses a product sourcing service for products not found online or in store. This allows businesses to request competitive pricing on a range of products and appliances.

Understanding sourcing challenges

For many businesses, the traditional avenues of product sourcing – online platforms or physical stores – may fall short of meeting their specific needs. This is where Incredible Business steps in, revolutionising the sourcing landscape with its innovative approach and commitment to client satisfaction. At the heart of Incredible Business’s ethos lies a dedication to understanding and meeting the unique challenges faced by businesses.

The Incredible Business advantage

Extensive supplier network: Incredible Business boasts a wide network of trusted suppliers in various industries, ensuring access to a diverse range of products at competitive prices.

Incredible Business boasts a wide network of trusted suppliers in various industries, ensuring access to a diverse range of products at competitive prices. Cost savings: Incredible Business’s expertise in negotiation translates into significant cost savings for businesses, maximising value without compromising on quality.

Incredible Business’s expertise in negotiation translates into significant cost savings for businesses, maximising value without compromising on quality. Efficiency and reliability: Incredible boasts a national footprint of more than 80 stores across Incredible Cellular, Incredible Connection and the new Incredible format with appliances, each a testament to its enduring legacy of customer service excellence spanning over three decades.

Incredible boasts a national footprint of more than 80 stores across Incredible Cellular, Incredible Connection and the new Incredible format with appliances, each a testament to its enduring legacy of customer service excellence spanning over three decades. Industry expertise: Incredible Business distinguishes itself with unmatched industry expertise, understanding businesses’ unique requirements and pain points in sourcing products and services.

Sourcing products you need

What sets Incredible Business apart is its commitment to understanding the unique requirements of each client. Whether you’re a small-scale enterprise or a multinational corporation, from custom product sourcing to bulk procurement, Incredible Business has the flexibility and scalability to accommodate diverse client needs. It even offers clients the convenience of requesting quotes for products not readily available in-store or online.

This unique service transforms Incredible Business into more than just a retailer – it has become a valued procurement partner for businesses seeking specialised items or bulk orders.

Business champions

Incredible is ready to upgrade its services with Business Champions, a dedicated team of sales agents focused on helping businesses. These agents offer personalised, professional assistance in each store, ensuring clients get tailored solutions and top-notch service. With their expertise and commitment, Business Champions embody Incredible’s dedication to improving customer experience and building strong relationships with businesses.

Innovative online business portal

Through the Incredible Business portal, businesses overcome the need to physically obtain a quote from a store, seek internal approval, and then return to the store for stock acquisition and payment. Businesses can now simply create a business profile online and add multiple users with distinct roles in the procurement process. This digital transformation streamlines operations and elevates the overall procurement experience for businesses.

By entrusting your sourcing needs to Incredible Business, you unlock a world of possibilities for your business. Say goodbye to sourcing frustrations and start a new business journey with Incredible Business by your side.