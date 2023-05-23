Inside SuperSport’s insane new 4K broadcast truck

MultiChoice Group’s SuperSport has unveiled its newest outside broadcast (OB) truck, which the company plans to use to broadcast live sports events in 4K ultra high definition, including local rugby and football.

The purpose-built Mercedes-Benz truck is kitted out with the latest in advanced broadcasting technologies. Watch the video below for a look inside the vehicle. The entire truck is built for modern broadcasts over internet protocol (IP) networks, including satellite and fibre.

SuperSport, which produces more than 750 live productions every year, said the vehicle – the price of which was not disclosed – is one of the most advanced OB trucks in the world.

It will be put to commercial use within the next fortnight, although the company declined to say which event it would be used for — it will be either a local football or rugby match.

The vehicle is wired to take up to 30 4K-resolution camera feeds, said Dheshnie Naidoo, head of production operations at SuperSport who led the team that designed the truck, which the company has named IP1.

Naidoo said the decision to embrace IP in the OB truck’s design gives SuperSport greater “scalability and flexibility” in its broadcasts.

“We can broadcast from anywhere provided there is internet connectivity,” she told TechCentral at the launch event in Randburg, Johannesburg. “It gives us the opportunity to broadcast even from remote areas, in places that have never hosted a concert or sports event, in a cost-effective and efficient way, with less people-intensive rigging and setup.”

The truck will also allow MultiChoice and SuperSport to provide 4K feeds from South African games to international broadcasters. Until now, all local games supplied internationally by SuperSport have been in 1080p, which is a limitation of the existing fleet of OB trucks.

It took 18 months to design and build the IP1 in conjunction with German broadcasting experts. The vehicle is still being commissioned, but will be ready for service within a fortnight, Naidoo said.

