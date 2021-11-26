Interview: Revix CEO Sean Sanders on why there’s still time to invest in crypto

Revix founder and CEO Sean Sanders returns to the podcast for a multi-faceted information-sharing session on cryptocurrency investment.

Sanders, who has just returned from another round of fundraising abroad, touches on a range of subjects, including how to begin investing in crypto and what should be done from a regulatory perspective.

A big part of the episode is about debunking the myths surrounding crypto investment and why Sanders believes that it should be part of an investment portfolio.

With the recent news that bitcoin topped R1-million for the first time and the overall crypto market reaching a US$3-trillion market capitalizsation, this is an episode to listen to.

Sanders also talks about Revix’s “no-fee November” for investment and hints at the company’s Black Friday plans.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

