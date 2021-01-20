Interview: Ukheshe CEO Clayton Hayward on the Oltio acquisition - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod interviews Clayton Hayward, CEO of fintech platform provider Ukheshe Technologies, about its acquisition from Mastercard of Oltio.

The deal, announced late last year, sees Ukheshe buying a company that developed the digital payments platform that supports Masterpass, Mastercard’s QR payment service. Masterpass allows consumers to pay with their bank card by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone.

In the podcast, Hayward tells McLeod about Ukheshe, what the company does and where it fits into the fintech ecosystem in South Africa. He then explains the rationale for buying Oltio.

Ukheshe has an established partnership with Mastercard and is a participant in the company’s Accelerate programme, which offers an access point to tap into Mastercard technology, data, expertise and global network that helps companies scale globally.

Ukheshe will continue to provide the same support to local banks and other service providers that currently offer Masterpass, ensuring business continuity with no impact to consumers or merchants.

