Investec latest firm to mandate Covid jabs

Investec has asked its employees in South Africa to get vaccinated or subject themselves to weekly tests as the bank’s staff returns to office.

Investec will require its employees to work at least three days a week from office. If workers aren’t vaccinated, they will have to get tested — at their own expense — every week to access the workplace, events and client meetings.

“We believe, at this time, that the vaccine is the best mitigation against the virus, and that it ensures a safe environment for all,” head of people for Investec South Africa Lesley-Anne Gatter said in a statement.

Many companies in South Africa are mandating workers get vaccinated to return to office. MTN Group last month said that it’s prepared to fire employees that do not comply. Less than half of the nation’s adult population is fully inoculated. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP