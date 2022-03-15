Investec opens API to clients through ‘Programmable Banking’

Investec has launched something it’s calling Programmable Banking. Available for business and private banking clients, with a focus on IT professionals, the new service allows clients access to banking and transactional data and gives them the ability to craft individualised banking services.

By using an application programming interface (API), clients can use Programmable Banking to manage transaction activity on any linked Visa cards, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Clients can use the Investec API to define rules using simple code to approve or decline specific transactions for any Investec Visa card linked to their account. Tech-savvy clients can also integrate and connect with the Investec Programmable Banking developer community in collaboration with OfferZen.

Many developers have joined the initiative in beta, Investec said.

Community members can access code and demos of Web prototypes from other developers via GitLab and see what other community members are building during monthly demos.

They can also have their demos converted into blog posts that get shared with over 60 000 OfferZen newsletter readers.

“With Programmable Banking, our mission is to accelerate digital-led innovation and offer an out-of-the-ordinary experience to business and private banking, while also encouraging growth within the software developer community,” said Devina Maharaj, programme head of Investec Business Online and API Banking, in the statement.

“With full access to their card transactions, businesses can track behaviour, integrate and build bespoke notifications, or code specific customised payment limits to create a fully customised business experience,” Maharaj said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media