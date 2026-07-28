iONLINE launches eSim for IoT to keep device fleets connected anywhere

Keeping an IoT deployment connected across markets and continents has traditionally meant shipping physical Sim cards across borders, sending engineers to swap them and troubleshooting hardware that is difficult to reach. As deployments expand across countries and use cases, those manual steps become a scaling bottleneck, and every extra touchpoint adds cost, delay and risk.

iONLINE is removing that bottleneck with eSim for IoT, a new capability built on its FlexiSIM solution.

eSim for IoT builds on established eSim technology and aligns with SGP.32, a standard set by the GSMA, the global industry body representing mobile network operators. SGP.32 was designed specifically for IoT, making it suited to industries where devices are remote, widely dispersed and expected to run for years. It enables secure remote provisioning at scale without relying on SMS or a consumer-style eSim flow.

An IoT Sim reimagined

FlexiSIM adds capabilities on top of SGP.32, and on-device profile switching is the clearest example. A profile is a virtualised Sim card. Where traditional SGP.32 Sims allow connected devices to update and switch profiles, FlexiSIM can be programmed to switch between installed profiles using a mapping table defined for each deployment. The table guides the Sim to the preferred profile for a specific country or network – even when the active profile has no connectivity.

FlexiSim then connects using the preferred profile for its configuration – typically the one offering the strongest available connection, the most competitive rate or local breakout in the market where the device is operating.

iONLINE chief of staff Edwin Watson, who has led the development, says IoT teams are tired of connectivity being the part that slows everything down.

“With iONLINE’s eSim for IoT, customers can provision and manage connectivity remotely at fleet scale, so deployments move faster and devices stay online where the business actually needs them,” he says. “With FlexiSIM, teams can program Sim fleets to switch intelligently based on pre-defined logic. This helps devices use the best available connection for their use case.”

Scale faster, with less friction

In line with GSMA standards, iONLINE can load eSims directly from mobile operator platforms, avoiding the profile-creation delays and compliance pitfalls that often slow deployments. That lets it onboard new mobile network operators and connectivity partners faster, with fewer manual steps and less time waiting on setup.

New devices with FlexiSIMs installed can be activated and provisioned remotely, wherever they are, without anyone touching the hardware – in effect a digital passport that lets each device connect and change networks wherever it is deployed.

Fleets can be managed and monitored from a single interface, such as iONLINE’s CentralFlex connectivity management platform, provisioning new devices, applying policies and switching profiles remotely. Where a traditional Sim carries a single network profile, eSim for IoT can hold several and switch between them when required.

Stay up when a network goes down

When a major US network suffered a widespread outage, devices relying solely on it went dark. iONLINE customers on an iONLINE profile stayed connected, switching automatically to an alternative network. With prioritised network access lists built per country, eSim for IoT is designed to keep working when a single carrier cannot.

“Success in IoT is keeping thousands of devices connected for years with minimal touch,” says Watson. “By enabling customers to switch profiles intelligently, eSim for IoT protects uptime when networks fail. This makes connection resilience a controllable part of the deployment, rather than a risk that grows as fleets scale.”

For enterprises, that also means clearer governance: controlled provisioning, stronger oversight and better auditability as deployments expand.

eSim for IoT is now available from iONLINE.

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About iONLINE

iONLINE Connected Networks is a connectivity provider delivering technology solutions to businesses around the world. It recently launched Sense Hub, a cloud-native platform for connected sensors and asset tracking that centralises device management, real-time telemetry, secure location services and analytics across multi-network deployments. With offices in the US, the UK, South Africa and Australia, iONLINE is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring its clients remain connected in a constantly changing world. iONLINE is also committed to promoting positive change for both society and the environment, reflecting its dedication to corporate social responsibility. Learn more at www.ionlinesp.com.