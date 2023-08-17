IP-CON 2023: Get ready for SA’s ultimate IP convergence event

MiRO, a leading distributor of ICT and IP convergence products, is excited to announce that its highly anticipated IP-CON event is back.

Running from 31 August to 1 September 2023 at Vodaworld Events in Midrand, this year promises to be a game-changer, bringing together industry experts, technology enthusiasts and networking professionals under one roof.

“IP-CON 2023 is an event not to be missed as we will be showcasing the latest advancements in networking, fixed broadband wireless, next-generation fibre and much more,” said MiRO MD Marco de Ru.

“We’re excited to bring together professionals and enthusiasts alike to explore and experience the future of the IP convergence market.”

What to expect

IP-CON provides a platform for MiRO customers to interact with the company’s experts, ask questions, gain knowledge and work with MiRO to connect communities.

The event will feature:

Brand exhibitions: Interaction with brands on their state-of-the-art products and solutions

Interaction with brands on their state-of-the-art products and solutions Informative seminars: Valuable insights from keynote speakers and industry specialists

Valuable insights from keynote speakers and industry specialists Two certified courses: These courses are hosted by MiRO’s expert training team

These courses are hosted by MiRO’s expert training team Networking opportunities: Network with like-minded professionals to build valuable business relationships and partnerships.

Industry leaders and experts in their field will provide information sessions on a wide range of topics such as alternative power solutions, lower 6GHz fixed access, industrial IoT and next-generation PON applications.

There will also be brand-specific breakaway sessions and technical deep dives into how customers can utilise new technologies to mitigate interference and provide their clients with world-class connectivity.

What’s new to IP-CON

New at IP-CON 2023 are two certified training courses that MiRO’s expert training team will run. These courses will be split across the event’s two days as follows:

Training seats are limited, so book now to avoid disappointment.

These training sessions are extremely popular and offer excellent value as they are included in your ticket cost of only R300, saving you nearly R2 500 on the usual course price.

All these sessions, training courses and networking opportunities means MiRO has packed as much as possible into IP-CON 2023 to ensure you get the best value possible. Catering is also included.