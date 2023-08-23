Isaac Mophatlane joins Mustek board

Isaac Mophatlane, co-founder (with his late brother Benjamin) of BCX, has joined the board of technology distributor Mustek.

Mophatlane will join Mustek’s board as a non-executive director on 1 September, the company said in a regulatory filing with the JSE. He also serves as an independent non-executive director on the board of Pepkor Holdings. He previously served as an independent non-executive director on the board of Exxaro Resources.

A previous CEO of BCX, Mophatlane co-founded Software Connexion with his late brother. That business was merged with the far larger Comparex Africa to form Business Connection (later Business Connexion, and then BCX after it was acquired by Telkom).

Mophatlane co-founded Randvest Group, a black-owned investment holding company in 2017. He is a non-executive director on the boards of several of Randvest’s investments and is also deputy non-executive chairman of the Catholic Education Investment Company. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media