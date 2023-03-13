IT Ecology launches observability as a service

IT Ecology has launched unique observability managed services that provide businesses with observability in the areas of infrastructure, application, user experience and business analytics to increase productivity, reduce downtime and lower operational costs while freeing up your resources to focus on core business activities.

The need for a managed service for observability

Historically, IT organisations have relied on their best skills to build out a single pane of glass for IT and business. Today, observability solutions have made it easier to achieve the full-stack observability such platforms promise. However, a dependency still exists on key resources.

IT Ecology’s Observability Managed Service (OMS) is a subscription service that provides access to one of the leading observability platforms and the specialist skills to deliver on the promise.

Additional benefits include increased productivity, reduced downtime, lower operational costs and quicker time to value for an observability implementation initiative. The OMS service is delivered through customisable and flexible service packages that deliver against your unique requirements of infrastructure, application and/or business observability. The service is provided through a SaaS observability platform along with implementation, configuration and administration, day-to-day usage and analysis, and end-user training and support.

The Observability Managed Service offered by IT Ecology was developed to provide access to a class-leading observability platform to organisations of any size, on the one hand focussing on the aspects of observability that are critical to your business outcomes whilst on the other hand ensuring you derive value quickly and continuously without creating a key-person dependency in your organisation. — Dirk Loosen, MD, IT Ecology

Flexibly packaged to suit every need

The following are a list of observability service packages from which customers can select. Additionally, the service level responsiveness can be chosen based on customer requirements.

Infrastructure and Application Observability (IAO)

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM)

Run-time Application Security Monitoring (RASM)

Open Ingestion Monitoring (OIM)

Business Analytics Observability (BAO)

The Infrastructure and Application Observability (IAO) service package provides detailed, 24x7x365 monitoring of infrastructure metrics and deep application insight, as well as the relationship between the two. Powerful AI capabilities provide detailed analysis of problems, pinpointing the root cause of a problem down to code level, infrastructure limitation and/or third-party integration component.

The Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) service package may be deployed as synthetic monitoring or real-user monitoring, or both. The information provided by digital experience monitoring includes, on one hand, high-level information about the process flows each user followed, how long they have been engaged, and what their overall experience has been based on Apdex thresholds. On the other hand, it provides click-to-eyeball response times per page, complete with detailed analyses of where time was spent, providing network and server timings as well as a client-side waterfall breakdown of the page.

The Run-time Application Security Monitoring (RASM) service provides continuous runtime vulnerability detection and AI-powered automatic risk assessment which helps DevSecOps teams innovate faster with less risk and drive better business outcomes. The Application Security Overview provides a snapshot for your chief information security officer – highlighting how many vulnerabilities there are, which are critical, and the systems affected in the last 30 days. With help from the AI-powered Security Advisor, your teams can immediately determine the most critical vulnerabilities and prioritise them.

The Open Ingestion Monitoring (OIM) service is geared at augmenting application performance data with metrics from various sources. These may vary from cloud-provider monitoring metrics, application log metrics or security log metrics depending on the requirements.

The Business Analytics Observability (BAO) managed service provides tracking, charting and analysis of your business metrics across all types of business data so you can get precise answers. The service enables analysis of large volumes of data in modern cloud-native environments with lightning-fast speed.

Business applications in use by business users and their customers alike are rich in valuable business data. However, mining and turning this data into actionable insights has been challenging for most organisations. The business analytics observability managed service provides the AI-driven platform and consulting skills to deliver the value businesses know is contained in their data but struggle to realise. — Dirk Loosen, MD, IT Ecology

The value of any technology is often diminished by the time it takes to successfully deploy and configure it. Observability is no different, potentially requiring costly and hard-to-acquire-and-retain skills.

When engaging IT Ecology’s Observability Managed Service, the focus is on delivering on this singular objective by providing flexibly scaled access to a specialist team of consultants, thereby eliminating a key-person dependency and freeing up your skilled persons.

About IT Ecology

Founded in 2004, IT Ecology made it its mission to provide technical testing and monitoring competencies to the sub-Saharan African market. The company excels at delivering against unique customer requirements. Customers call upon IT Ecology as the solution thinkers and advisers. Coupled with a can-do attitude, our team has delighted our customers, again and again, exceeding their expectations. For more information, visit www.itecology.co.za, or connect on LinkedIn.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned