IT Leadership Series: Old Mutual International’s Thabi Rehse

Old Mutual International head of IT and data solutions Thabi Rehse was first introduced to computers in 2005 during her first year at university, after receiving a full bursary from Monash University. “That is where my love for tech started.”

Rehse started programming, then went on to systems and business analysis for various financial services providers until being introduced to the investment world at Investec. “I joined the platform business in 2018 and worked with a team to build a financial adviser platform for INN8,” she said.

“I am an experienced leader who is passionate about innovation and financial technology and enjoy solving problems. I have worked for various companies, including Nedbank, PPS Group, Investec, INN8, 10x and Old Mutual International, and have worked with global teams and vendors to deliver business solutions.

“I have also worked with onshore and offshore investment solutions in supporting various administration systems, providing business thought leadership across the value chain.”

TechCentral asked Rehse a few questions as part of its IT Leadership Series.

What does your company do?

Old Mutual International provides access to a wide range of international investment funds and assets from some of the biggest and best fund managers and stockbrokers in the world. Our investment solutions are specifically designed for the South African resident, to be compliant within the jurisdictions in which OMI operates.

What do you see as the IT leader’s top priorities in 2023?

Keeping a close eye on developments in artificial intelligence, which are happening at such a rapid rate, is important. Unlocking the value in data and integrated systems and platforms to ultimately deliver on clients’ needs as well as making governance processes more robust is also key.

Who do you most admire in business and why?

Investments and IT have a shortage of female representation so naturally I admire women leaders who are trailblazers in the fintech space, people who are lifting as they rise and creating opportunities for the next generation of women leaders.

How do you attract and retain talent?

I do this by creating a space that encourages people to show up authentically. Attracting and retaining talent depends on designing roles in a way that ensures that people are challenged. Continuously creating development opportunities, and reward and recognition, are also great ways to retain talent.

If you could go back and give your 18-year old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

To be bolder and come out of my shell sooner.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

Schedule focus time and be present in whatever task you are doing.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

Investment management would be a good learning curve.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

With the big changes being brought about by AI, I can think of several use cases that AI will be solving for in the investment management space. There is a huge focus on customer experience and, with new innovations, I believe this will be one of the ongoing themes.

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

The Design of Everyday Things, by Don Norman. It’s great for its explanation of the basics of design principles and can be applied to systems designs or product design in general. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media